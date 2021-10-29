Día de los Muertos: What to know

Aztec Marigold flowers – or cempasúchil – and skulls in Day of the Dead celebrations altar decorations – Mexico City, Mexico – stock photo

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated every first and second of November.

Often mistakenly confused as the Mexican version of Halloween, Día de los Muertos honors passed loved ones.

Sure, it’s death, but it’s a celebration. Families come together to show love and respect to their relatives through colorful and beautiful ways.

The holiday originated in Mexico but is celebrated all over the world.

According to the tradition, the gates of heaven open at midnight on Oct. 31 and the spirits of children can rejoin their families for 24 hours. The spirits of adults can do the same on Nov. 2.

During the brief reunion, the souls of the dead return to the living world to feast, drink, dance and play music with their loved ones.

Family members display their deceased relatives their favorite foods and other offerings at their gravesites or on an “ofrenda”, a home altar.

The ofrendas are usually loaded with water, food, photos and candles. For children, there are often toys displayed.

Día de los Muertos is a vivid, social holiday that takes over streets all day and night. Costumes are also a big part of the holiday, as many dress up as skeletons or paint their faces to resemble skulls.

The roots of the holiday go back to more than 3,000 years, but Día de los Muertos is more alive than ever.