Dick’s Sporting Goods announces Thanksgiving closure, pay boost for workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dick’s Sporting Goods on Monday announced it will close all stores and distribution centers this Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

In a statement, the company added that all store and distribution center employees will receive a 15% pay bump through the end of the year.

The closures also include Dick’s specialty stores Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream.

Company officials said most Dick’s stores were open with limited evening hours on Thanksgivings past.

Dick’s said it would release its holiday hours for the Friday after Thanksgiving at a later date.

Other retailers including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Sam’s Club have all announced they too will be closing on Thanksgiving Day to give employees the holiday off.

