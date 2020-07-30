Dick’s Sporting Goods announces Thanksgiving closure, pay boost for workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dick’s Sporting Goods on Monday announced it will close all stores and distribution centers this Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

In a statement, the company added that all store and distribution center employees will receive a 15% pay bump through the end of the year.

The closures also include Dick’s specialty stores Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream.

Company officials said most Dick’s stores were open with limited evening hours on Thanksgivings past.

Dick’s said it would release its holiday hours for the Friday after Thanksgiving at a later date.

Other retailers including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Sam’s Club have all announced they too will be closing on Thanksgiving Day to give employees the holiday off.

Latest Stories: