Dick’s Sporting Goods testing if it should stop selling guns

(CNN) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is considering an end to gun sales.

Earlier this year, the company pulled out of the hunting business at 125 stores – leaving sales in about 600 stores.

Dick’s said it would study the impact on overall sales and complete a review by August.

The company has moved on gun sales before.

Two weeks after the Parkland shooting in 2018, Dick’s stopped selling assault-style rifles that are frequently used in mass shootings, as well as high-capacity magazines.

An announcement about a new gun policy could come Thursday, when the company is set to report quarterly results.

Latest News Headlines: