(KRON) — Check your tickets! This could be your lucky day. The winning numbers of Powerball’s record-setting jackpot has been announced Saturday night on its website.

The winning numbers for the estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion are 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20 (Powerball number). The PowerPlay Multiplier is 3.

The cash value for the jackpot is $782.4 million, according to Powerball’s website. Prize information for Saturday’s drawing will be released at around 10 p.m. PT.

The jackpot of $1.6 billion set a record for the highest United States lottery jackpots ever sold. The previous high was a Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion in 2016.

Earlier this year, a Mega Millions jackpot surpassed the billion-dollar mark at $1.337 billion. The winning ticket was sold on July 29 in Illinois.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated.