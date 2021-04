(KRON) — Digital Underground’s Shock G has passed away at the age of 57, TMZ reports.

Shock G, whose real name is Gregory Jacobs, was an American musician, rapper and lead vocalist for the Hip Hop group Digital Underground.

He is famous for the group’s hit song “The Humpty Dance” and his work with Tupac Shakur.

Shock G is responsible for Tupac’s breakthrough single “I Get Around” and co-produced Pac’s debut album 2Pacalypse Now.

