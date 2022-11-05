MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – A woman stabbed a customer inside a New York City steakhouse on Friday after becoming annoyed by his argument with an employee, police said.

The victim, a 24-year-old male, had gotten into an argument with a worker inside the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan at around 10 p.m., according to a statement released by the NYPD.

Two female patrons sitting at an adjacent table “became irate about the disturbance,” police said. One of the women then approached the man with a knife “and proceeded to stab him in the back,” according to a statement from the NYPD.

Both women then fled the restaurant, police said.

Police and EMS workers responded to the scene. The 24-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

No one had been arrested in connection with the incident as of Saturday morning, police confirmed.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.