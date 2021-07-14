‘Director of Taco Relations’: McCormick offers $100K for new role

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – McCormick & Company has announced it wants to hire a “taco czar.”

The best part? Aside from tasting tacos, the job pays $100,000.

Responsibilities for “The Director of Taco Relations” include taste tests, keeping up to date on taco trends, “trolling TikTok”, and developing content for a “Taco Tuesday” social media series.

The role is a four-month contract position and requires up to 20 hours a week.

The company is giving interested candidates 21 and over until July 20th to prove that they are worthy and apply.