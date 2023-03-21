(KTLA) – One avid Disney fan has completed the ultimate Disney parks challenge by visiting all 12 Disney theme parks worldwide in just 12 days.

Nathan Firesheets started his journey, known as The Disney Global Ride Challenge, on March 8. He documented it on Twitter as he stopped at all of Disney’s locations worldwide:

Disneyland Paris

Walt Disney Studios

Shanghai Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo DisneySea

Disneyland

Disney California Adventure

Epcot

Animal Kingdom

Hollywood Studios

Magic Kingdom

Firesheets started the challenge at Disneyland Paris and finished his two-week adventure at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World on Sunday. Firesheets says he rode more than 200 rides at the 12 theme parks during his global tour.

In each location, he would post a photo of himself in front of notable attractions and landmarks.

“It was pretty awesome and kind of surreal,” Firesheets told KTLA. “I still can’t quite believe I did it.”

Firesheets, who didn’t disclose how much this expedition cost him, told KTLA that traveling to the Disney parks worldwide costs a “fraction” of what the company plans to charge customers for its luxury private jet tour of Disney theme parks worldwide.

According to Adventures by Disney, that tour “spans 24 days and covers 6 countries that includes all 12 uniquely magical Disney theme parks worldwide, as well as 3 iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower.” It also costs $109,995.

Firesheets isn’t the only Disney fan to recently make headlines for visiting theme parks.

In February, Jeff Reitz was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for visiting Disneyland for a record 2,995 days in a row. The Huntington Beach, California, resident visited the parks daily from 2012 until 2020 when the Disneyland Resort shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.