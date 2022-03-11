SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Disney has paused political donations in Florida in response to the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Bob Chapek, Disney’s CEO, sent out a statement to Walt Disney Employees on Friday making the announcement, including plans to support more LGBTQ+ groups

This comes following an outcry from Disney employees on the lack of response from Disney on the new Florida legislation.

In the statement, Chapek apologized to the community saying:

“It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

Chapek announced that they will increase support for advocacy groups in other states, in addition to creating new framework for political giving that better reflect Disney’s values.

Below is the full statement sent out by Chapek: