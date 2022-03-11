SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Disney has paused political donations in Florida in response to the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Bob Chapek, Disney’s CEO, sent out a statement to Walt Disney Employees on Friday making the announcement, including plans to support more LGBTQ+ groups
This comes following an outcry from Disney employees on the lack of response from Disney on the new Florida legislation.
In the statement, Chapek apologized to the community saying:
“It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”
Chapek announced that they will increase support for advocacy groups in other states, in addition to creating new framework for political giving that better reflect Disney’s values.
Below is the full statement sent out by Chapek:
To my fellow colleagues, but especially our LGBTQ+ community,
Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.
Our employees see the power of this great company as an opportunity to do good. I agree. Yes, we need to use our influence to promote that good by telling inclusive stories, but also by standing up for the rights of all.
Starting immediately, we are increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states. We are hard at work creating a new framework for our political giving that will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values. And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review. But, I know there is so much more work to be done. I am committed to this work and to you all, and will continue to engage with the LGBTQ+ community so that I can become a better ally. You will hear more about our progress in the coming weeks.
I truly believe we are an infinitely better and stronger company because of our LGBTQ+ community. I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on—and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve.Bob Chapek, Disney CEO