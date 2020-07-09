Disney World resumes park ticket sales, hotel bookings

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRON) – Disney World on Thursday will resume ticket sales and bookings for its theme parks and hotels.

According to the company, Disney World had previously stopped selling 2020 tickets to allow existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders to plan their visits with the new Disney Park Pass theme park reservation system.

Guests must go through the new Park Pass system that Walt Disney World created to help manage and maintain guest attendance while reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Disney’s official blog page, tickets and hotel bookings may be released at different times throughout the day.

Guests will be sent to virtual waiting rooms to manage the anticipated high volume of people hoping to get tickets.

Guests will need a valid admission and a reservation to enter each park.

Walt Disney World closed on March 16 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are slated to open July 11, while Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT will open on July 15.

New safety measures have also been put into place, which include enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and reduced contact.

Guests over the age of two must wear a face covering at all times unless eating or swimming. Cast members are also required to wear face masks.

Due to attendance limitations, park hopping will not be permitted at this time.

You can visit Disney World’s website for the latest information on the reopening plan.

