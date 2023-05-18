ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World announced Thursday that its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will permanently close this fall after opening over a year ago.

The Starcruiser, which opened in March 2022, offered guests a three-day, two-night Star Wars adventure on a cruise ship, where families could become fully engulfed in the conflict between the Resistance and the First Order.

Upon opening, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was sold out but then saw a wave of mass cancellations. According to Walt Disney News Today, the hotel experience was completely booked before the grand opening.

Disney released the following statement on the matter:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans. Walt Disney World spokesperson

Although the “first-of-its-kind” experience garnered awards such as the TEA Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement in Brand Experience last year, the Starcruiser has a costly price tag, which could be a main factor as to why the hotel is closing for good.

For two guests booking in a standard cabin, the trip starts at $4,809. The cabin standard cabin consists of one queen-size bed and two twin-size bunks. As you add more guests, the price increases, leaving a family of four looking at costs of $6,000 for a standard cabin.

Disney shared that they will be “contacting guests who booked for voyages departing on or after Sept. 30 to discuss their options and modify their plans.” The resort is also pausing new bookings for the Starcruiser until May 26.

The immersive hotel experience will have its final voyage for guests on Sept. 28-30.

“We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months,” the spokesperson added.