Disneyland revamping Splash Mountain with ‘Princess and the Frog’ theme

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KRON) – Splash Mountain is getting a new theme at both Disneyland in Anaheim and Disney World in Florida.
The Disney Park Blog announced Thursday that Splash Mountain will be changed to a “Princess and the Frog” theme.
The change comes after public outcry on social media, with many heavily criticizing the ride for the way it depicts Black people.
The current ride is based on Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.”
Disney did not give a date for when the re-theme of the Disney World and Disneyland rides would happen.
