DMV announces extension for all expiring driver’s licenses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday it is renewing the deadline extension for all driver’s licenses that are expiring between March and May in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the DMV, if your license expired in March or expires in April of May, you don’t need to take any further action.

Your license will be extended automatically, and the DMV says it has notified law enforcement agencies of the change.

Please note that you will not receive a new driver’s license card or extension in the mail.

You can request a free temporary extension card on the DMV website. This way, you can keep some form of updated documentation with you when you’re driving and need a valid ID.

>> Click here to make a request.

Currently, there is already a 120-day renewal deadline extension in effect for drivers ages 70 and older.

