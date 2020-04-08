Doctor, husband killed by daughter’s boyfriend in ‘brutal execution’: prosecutors

MILWAUKEE (KRON) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the double homicide of a Wisconsin doctor and her husband.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Ali’jah Larrue and Khari Sanford, both 18-years-old, were both charged on two counts of party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide.

Sanford was the boyfriend of the couple’s daughter.

“This was a brutal execution,” Dane County assistant district attorney William Brown said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre were found dead in a ditch near the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, near the school’s Madison campus.

Police said they believe the couple was targeted. Each had gunshot wounds to the back of their heads, officials said.

Investigators believe Sanford and Larrue planned to rob the couple after learning from the daughter that the couple was wealthy, the Associated Press reported.

Latest Stories: