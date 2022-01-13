Doctors call out Spotify over ‘false and societally harmful assertions’ on Joe Rogan podcast

A coalition of doctors and science educators is asking Spotify to “mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform.” (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(The Hill) – A coalition of doctors and science educators is calling for Spotify to take action against “mass-misinformation events” on its platform, specifically taking aim at “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” an open letter signed by 270 health care professionals stated.

Rogan, 53, has an estimated 11 million listeners and has immense influence, according to the letter, which was first reported by Rolling Stone.

Epidemiologist Katrine Wallace, who signed the letter, told the magazine that she views Rogan as “a menace to public health,” and that his ideas are “fringe,” and “not backed in science.” Wallace added that having Rogan and his guests “on a huge platform makes it seem there are two sides to the issue and there are really not. The overwhelming evidence is the vaccine works and it is safe.”

The health care professionals specifically take issue with a controversial episode that featured Dr. Robert Malone.

This episode has been heavily criticized by many experts for remarks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and how the virus impacts people, especially those who are younger.

Rogan during the show said that if a 21-year-old asks him if they should get the vaccine, “I’ll go, ‘No.’”

The podcast host, who was infected with COVID-19 while unvaccinated, claims he took the scientifically unproven anti-fungal medication, ivermectin, among other treatments.

The new letter does not call on Spotify to remove Rogan’s show, but instead to develop a counter-misinformation policy to ensure damaging ideas are not propagated on the streaming service.

Spotify previously has not condemned Rogan’s remarks, which have been criticized by medical experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Hill has reached out to Spotify and “The Joe Rogan Experience” for comment, but has not yet heard back.