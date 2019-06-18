Doctors upgrade David Ortiz’s condition to ‘good’ after DR shooting

Good news!

Doctors have upgraded David Ortiz’s condition to “good” as he continues to recover in a Massachusetts hospital.

According to a statement issued through the Boston Red Sox, Ortz’s wife Tiffany thanked her husband’s supporters.

“We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David’s journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time.”

Dominican prosecutors say a fugitive suspect paid for the would-be assassins who shot David Ortiz in a murder-for-hire plot against the former Boston Red Sox slugger.

CNN obtained Dominican court documents that reveal new details in the shooting, including the name of the person accused of paying for the attempted hit, identified as Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota.

Rodriguez Mota met with another suspect, Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaíno, to discuss a plan one week before Ortiz was shot, according to the indictment.

Rodriguez Mota is the latest suspect to be identified in a sprawling investigation that has rocked the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was sitting on a crowded bar patio in Santo Domingo the night of June 9 when a gunman walked in, pulled out a Browning Hi-Power 9mm and shot him once in the lower back.

The bullet passed through Ortiz, perforating his intestines and internal organs and hit his friend, TV talk show host Jhoel Lopez, in the leg.

The accused gunman, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, fled the scene on foot. His alleged getaway driver, Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, stalled out his motorcycle as he attempted to flee. An enraged crowd pummeled him before turning him over to police.

In addition to Rodriguez Mota, police said they also are searching for the unnamed mastermind and another suspect, Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase, who goes by the nickname “El Cirujano,” or “The Surgeon.”

CNN contributed to this report.

