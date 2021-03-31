Dog and cat foods recalled over salmonella risk to pets and people: Check the list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dozens of dog and cat food products made by Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. have been voluntarily recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

In a recall notice posted on the FDA website Tuesday, the company said the new recall is for specific lots and expiration dates of select dog and cat food brands that were distributed to retail stores across the U.S. and online.

Brands include CanineX, Earthborn, Sportmix, Meridian, and Pro Pac.

See the full list here:

Product DescriptionExpiration Date/Lot No.Bag Size
Earthborn Holistic Adult VantageMay/04/22M2 L125#
Earthborn Holistic Adult VantageMay/05/22M3 L1, L225#
Earthborn Holistic Adult VantageAug/04/22M1 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Adult VantageSep/19/22M3 L1, L225#
Earthborn Holistic Coastal CatchMay/03/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Coastal CatchMay/04/22M3 L125#
Earthborn Holistic Coastal CatchAug/04/22M3 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Coastal CatchSep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Great Plains FeastAug/08/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Great Plains FeastAug/09/22M3 L1,L225#
Earthborn Holistic Great Plains FeastSep/15/22M1,M2 L1, L212.5#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Large BreedMay/03/22M2 L1, L225#
Earthborn Holistic Large BreedMay/04/22M3 L225#
Earthborn Holistic Large BreedAug/12/22M3 L1, L225#
Earthborn Holistic Large BreedSep/15/22M2 L125#
Earthborn Holistic Meadow FeastApr/26/22M3 L228#
Earthborn Holistic Meadow FeastMay/09/22M1,M3 L1, L214#, 28#
Earthborn Holistic Meadow FeastSep/18/22M1,M2 L1, L212.5#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Ocean FusionAug/03/22M3,M1 L1, L225#
Earthborn Holistic Ocean FusionSep/18/22M2 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Primitive FelineApr/29/22M1 L1, L2, L35#, 14#
Earthborn Holistic Primitive FelineSep/17/22M3,M1 L1, L25#, 14#
Earthborn Holistic Primitive NaturalApr/28/22M2 L3, L24#, 12.5#
Earthborn Holistic Primitive NaturalApr/29/22M3,M2 L1, L2, L34#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Primitive NaturalSep/17/22M1 L1, L225#
Earthborn Holistic Small BreedMay/09/22M1,M2 L2, L34#, 12.5#
Earthborn Holistic Small BreedMay/11/22M1 L212.5#
Earthborn Holistic Weight ControlAug/03/22M2 L1, L24#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Weight ControlAug/04/22M3 L14#, 25#
Earthborn Holistic Western FeastMay/03/22M1 L1, L228#
Earthborn Holistic Western FeastSep/15/22M2 L228#
Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea CatchMay/04/22M1 L35#
Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea CatchMay/05/22M1 L114#
Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea CatchMay/09/22M1,M4 L1, L214#
Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea CatchAug/08/22M1,M2 L2, L35#, 14#
Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea CatchAug/09/22M3 L1, L25#, 14#
Meridian DaybreakMay/04/22M1 L35#
Meridian DaybreakAug/10/22M1 L214#
Meridian RiverbendAug/12/22M1 L114#
Meridian TwilightMay/02/22M1 L3, L15#, 14#
Pro Pac Adult ChunkMay/03/22M1,M3 L1, L240#
Pro Pac Adult Mini ChunkMay/11/22M3 L1, L240#
Pro Pac Adult Mini ChunkSep/15/22M3 L1, L240#
Pro Pac Mature AdultApr/28/22M3 L128#
Pro Pac Performance PuppyApr/28/22M3 L1, L240#
Pro Pac Performance PuppyAug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L240#
Pro Pac Performance PuppyAug/08/22M3 L1, L240#
Pro Pac Performance PuppySep/16/22M1 L1, L240#
Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside SelectMay/11/22M3 L1, L228#
Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside SelectAug/05/22M1 L1, L2, L35#, 28#
Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside SelectAug/12/22M1 L1, L228#
Pro Pac Ultimates Chicken & RiceAug/05/22M3 L1, L2, L35#, 28#
Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland ChoiceMay/04/22M1,M2 L1, L228#
Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland ChoiceAug/10/22M1,M2 L1, L228#
Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & RiceAug/02/22M3 L1, L25#, 28#
Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & RiceAug/12/22M1 L1, L228#
Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed AdultSep/17/22M2 L1, L228#
Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed AdultSep/18/22M3 L1, L228#
Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed PuppyApr/28/22M3,M1 L228#
Pro Pac Ultimates Meadow PrimeMay/02/22M2 L128#
Pro Pac Ultimates Overland RedMay/04/22M2 L128#
Pro Pac Ultimates Overland RedAug/05/22M3 L1, L228#
Pro Pac Ultimates PuppyMay/11/22M1,M2 L2, L35#, 28#
Pro Pac Ultimates PuppyAug/10/22M2 L1, L25#, 28#
Pro Pac Ultimates PuppyAug/11/22M1 L35#
Pro Pac Ultimates Savannah PrideAug/11/22M3 L1, L2, L35#, 14#
Sportmix 24/20 Energy PlusApr/28/22M1,M2 L1, L244#, 50#
Sportmix 24/20 Energy PlusMay/12/22M3,M1 L1, L244#, 50#
Sportmix 24/20 Energy PlusAug/02/22M3,M1 L1, L250#
Sportmix 24/20 Energy PlusSep/15/22M2 L150#
Sportmix 24/20 Energy PlusSep/16/22M3 L1, L250#
Sportmix Bite SizeApr/26/22M3 L1,L240#
Sportmix Bite SizeMay/12/22M3 L1, L240#
Sportmix Bite SizeAug/03/22M1,M2 L1, L240#
Sportmix Bite SizeSep/15/22M1 L1, L240#
Sportmix Canine X ChickenMay/04/22M3,M1 L1, L240#
Sportmix Canine X ChickenAug/11/22M1,M2 L1, L240#
Sportmix Gourmet CatMay/02/22M3,M1 L1, L215#, 31#
Sportmix Gourmet CatAug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L215#, 31#
Sportmix Hi Protein 27/12Sep/17/22M1,M2 L1, L250#
Sportmix High Energy 26/18May/05/22M3,M1 L1, L244#, 50#
Sportmix High Energy 26/18Aug/05/22M1 L1, L250#
Sportmix High Energy 26/18Sep/16/22M2 L250#
Sportmix High Energy 26/18Sep/17/22M3 L1, L250#
Sportmix Maintenance 21/12Apr/29/22M3 L244#, 50#
Sportmix Maintenance 21/12Aug/01/22M2 L1, L244#, 50#
Sportmix Original CatAug/04/22M2 L115#, 31#
Sportmix Stamina 24/18Aug/02/22M3 L1, L244#, 50#
Sportmix Wholeomes Large BreedMay/11/22M3,M1 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesome Performance PuppyAug/11/22M1 L116.5#
Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & RiceMay/04/22M1,M2 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & RiceMay/05/22M3 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & RiceAug/04/22M2 L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes CatApr/26/22M3,M1 L1, L215#, 16.5#
Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & RiceAug/11/22M3,M1 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & RiceSep/16/22M1 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & RiceMay/11/22M2 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & RiceMay/12/22M3 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & RiceAug/03/22M1 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & RiceAug/11/22M2 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & ChickpeasMay/05/22M3 L235#
Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & ChickpeasAug/05/22M3 L1, L235#
Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Chicken Meal & PotatoMay/04/22M2 L235#
Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & PotatoMay/11/22M3 L235#
Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & PotatoAug/05/22M1 L235#
Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & PotatoAug/12/22M1 L235#
Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & RiceMay/11/22M1,M2 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & RiceAug/02/22M1 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & RiceSep/16/22M2 L1,L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Large BreedAug/11/22M2 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Large BreedAug/12/22M3 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Large BreedSep/17/22M2 L1, L240#
Sportmix Wholesomes Performance PuppyAug/10/22M2 L1, L216.5#
Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive LambApr/29/22M1 L230#
Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive LambMay/02/22M3,M1 L130#
Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive SalmonAug/09/22M3,M1 L1, L230#
Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive SalmonSep/16/22M1,M2 L1, L230#
Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive SalmonApr/26/22M1,M2 L1, L230#
SportstrailAug/03/22M1 L150#
SportstrailSep/15/22M3,M1 L1, L250#
Unrefined LambApr/26/22M2 L3, L24#, 25#
Unrefined LambApr/27/22M3 L3, L2, L14#, 25#
Unrefined LambAug/09/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Unrefined RabbitMay/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Unrefined RabbitApr/27/22M1,M2 L3, L2, L14#, 25#
Unrefined RabbitAug/09/22M2 L1,L212.5#, 25#
Unrefined RabbitAug/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Unrefined RabbitApr/28/22M3 L125#
Unrefined SalmonApr/27/22M3,M1 L3, L2, L14#, 12.5#, 25#
Unrefined SalmonMay/09/22M1,M2 L1, L212.5#, 25#
Unrefined SalmonMay/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & PumpkinAug/02/22M2 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & PumpkinSep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Venture Alasla Pollock Meal & PumpkinAug/03/22M3 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Venture Duck Meal & PumpkinAug/01/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Venture Rabbit Meal & PumpkinMay/02/22M1,M2 L34#
Venture Rabbit Meal & PumpkinMay/03/22M3 L1, L24#,12.5#, 25#
Venture Rabbit Meal & PumpkinAug/02/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L34#, 12.5#, 25#
Wholesomes Chicken &RiceMay/02/22M1,M3 L1, L240#
Wholesomes Fish & RiceApr/26/22M1 L1, L240#

The recall was issued after routine sampling revealed that the “products may contain the bacteria,” the notice read. However, no illnesses in pets or owners have been reported as of this writing.

Anyone who handled the contaminated pet products, “especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands” afterward is also at risk of exposure to the bacteria. This includes if they touched a surface that the affected products also touched.

Midwestern Pet Foods’ consumer affairs department can be reached at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or (800) 474-4163, extension 455, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time for additional information.

The recall is the second in the company’s nearly 100-year history. Midwestern Pet Food in January expanded a separate recall of dog and cat food for potentially fatal levels of aflatoxins after more than 110 dogs died and more than 210 were reported sick after eating recalled pet food products.

