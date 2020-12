Up to four inches of snow fell in Alpine, Texas, on December 6, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The NWS warned travelers of hazardous road conditions. “Take it easy out there if you have to travel in the snow. Icy roads will be common around Hwy 90 today,” NWS said.

Video filmed by local resident Maya Ressler shows one of her dogs, Roan, jumping up to catch a snowball.

Latest Stories: