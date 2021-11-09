Dog finds body of missing Alaska man near hiking trail

JUNEAU, Alaska (KRON) — A dog found the remains of an Alaska man reported missing over a month ago.

Douglas Austin Martin Farnsworth, 32, was first reported missing on Sept. 29, 2021. A couple of days after the report, the Juneau Police Department said a pickup truck believed to be his was found near a hiking trail.

Camera footage showed Farnsworth walking alone on the Gold Creek Flume Trail early in the morning of September 30, police said.

Attempts to find him were unsuccessful, until a hiker and their dog were on the trail this week.

The hiker reports that the dog ran off while they were walking and found human remains on November 7, according to the Juneau Police Department. Responding officers found the body about 100 yards up the hill from the trail.

“Clothing items consistent with those worn by Douglas Farnsworth when he went missing were located amongst the remains. A cell phone and firearm were also located near the remains and they are believed to have been in Farnsworth’s possession,” police said in a news release.

A vigil was held by family and friends about a week before the discovery, according to Alaska radio station KINY.

“Doug has always been fun, outgoing, and had the capability to fit in anywhere,” Farnsworth’s sister Kiersten wrote in a letter, which was read aloud at the vigil, reports KINY. “This is a moment we can take to help prevent this from happening to other people. Doug always wanted to do something huge in his life. I am not in Juneau but the community’s love for Doug has shined so hard.”

His sister, who lives in Arizona, told KTOO that the dog deserves a trophy. She is currently looking for the hiker so they could receive a $5,000 reward, KTOO reports.

Autopsy results are pending. The case is still under investigation, according to police.