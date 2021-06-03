Dog food recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sunshine Mills Inc. issued a recall of dog food products due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The company says no illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.

The potential contamination was noted after Sunshine Mills was notified by the distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Company, who was informed by Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

This after a sample 5 lbs. Sprout Sporting dog food product tested positive for Salmonella during routine surveillance.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products. There is also a risk to humans from handling the products, especially if they haven’t washed their hands after dealing with the products.

Those infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.