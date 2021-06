A Siberian husky missing for two months in Doral, Florida, was found and reunited on June 20 with her owner, who was showered with puppy kisses and hugs.

This video shared by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows the nine-month-old Snow unleashing her excitement outside the police station.

“Last night, our Midwest District Sergeant Grisell Fernandez was able to find Snow and reunite her with her owner!” the department wrote in a caption. “The puppy kisses say it all.”