SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Huge lizards are being spotted in the southeastern United States.

According to National Geographic, the black and white tegu lizards are reproducing in multiple southern states after escaping their pet owners.

These giant reptiles can grow up to 4 feet long and are voracious omnivores, meaning they eat both plants and animals.

This has sparked fear among farmers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas.

Latest Stories: