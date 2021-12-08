Dogs kill 61-year-old Missouri woman

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KTVI) – A Missouri woman died Monday afternoon after being attacked by a group of dogs outside a relative’s house.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, the incident happened just before 5:10 p.m. in St. Clair.

Deputies found the woman, identified as Leann Gratzer, lying in the front yard. Gratzer was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 61.

Investigators said Gratzer was walking to a nearby relative’s home when she was attacked and mauled.

Sheriff Pelton said three dogs were involved in the attack, two males and a female. He said two of the dogs are pit bulls and one is a mixed breed. He confirmed the dogs were turned over to the sheriff’s department.

“My heart goes out to that whole family suffering that tragedy,” Pelton said.

Pelton could not confirm the exact relationship between the dog’s owner and the victim but said everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.