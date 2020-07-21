Dollar Tree, Family Dollar reverse course, no longer require face masks at stores

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will no longer require shoppers to wear masks at all of their stores.

Instead, they’ll “request” it.

Nearly two weeks ago, the retailer’s policies stated shoppers, vendors, and employees must wear masks.

Both of the chains are operated by Dollar Tree Incorporated.

Dollar Tree and Family General stores will require masks if mandated by state or local rules.

While some retailers such as Walmart and Sam’s Club began enforcing face mask mandates on Monday, other chains such as Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s aren’t mandating face masks, saying they want to avoid friction between customers and employees.

