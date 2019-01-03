Domestic violence charges against former 49ers Reuben Foster dropped

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Domestic violence charges filed against former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster have been dropped.

Foster was due in court for an arraignment Thursday morning, however the arraignment was canceled because the charges were dropped.

The charges stemmed from an alleged incident last November.

Tampa police were called to investigate a report of a domestic violence incident around 9 p.m. Saturday Nov. 24 at the Grand Hyatt hotel where the 49ers were staying ahead of their game against the Buccaneers.

Responding officers say they learned 24-year-old Foster was involved in a “verbal altercation” with a 28-year-old woman. She told officers that, during the altercation, Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face.

Officers say they noticed a one-inch scratch on the victim’s left collarbone.

Foster was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

The next morning, the 49ers announced via Twitter that they were cutting Foster from the team.

Authorities said the woman in the Nov. 2018 incident is the same victim from a different domestic violence case that was dropped earlier in the year.

