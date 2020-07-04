SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN.
Guilfoyle attended President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on June 20.
Reports say Trump Jr. had a negative test result.
Check back for updates
Latest News Headlines:
- 8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall
- Firework explosion blows 3 windows out of house in San Francisco
- Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
- Tracking coronavirus hot spots in California
- Marin County added to California’s COVID-19 community spread watch list