Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama’s shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said the child was killed in the afternoon shooting at the Riverchase Galleria. The police chief said a girl and two adults were also hospitalized after the shooting. Authorities did not release the victims’ names.