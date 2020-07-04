Live Now
Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – MAY 20: Donald Trump Jr. looks on as Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during a ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign rally at Williamsport Regional Airport, May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Trump is making a trip to the swing state to drum up Republican support on the eve of a special election in Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district, with Republican Fred Keller facing off against Democrat Marc Friedenberg. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN.

Guilfoyle attended President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on June 20.

Reports say Trump Jr. had a negative test result.

