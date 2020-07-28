Donald Trump Jr. suspended on Twitter after sharing COVID-19 misinformation

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 01: Donald Trump Jr. speaks early in the night before his father, U.S. President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally at U.S. Bank Arena on August 1, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The president was critical of his Democratic rivals, condemning what he called “wasted money” that has contributed to blight in inner cities run by Democrats, according to published reports. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Twitter has temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he shared a video that violated Twitter’s policies on COVID-19 misinformation, CNN Business reports.

Some of the account’s functionality will be limited for 12 hours, the spokesperson said. Twitter has asked the President’s son to delete the tweet with the video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

