Donald Trump Jr. suspended on Twitter after sharing COVID-19 misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Twitter has temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he shared a video that violated Twitter’s policies on COVID-19 misinformation, CNN Business reports.
Some of the account’s functionality will be limited for 12 hours, the spokesperson said. Twitter has asked the President’s son to delete the tweet with the video.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
