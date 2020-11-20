Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest son, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. confirmed the news and said he has been quarantining at his cabin since the result.

News: Don Jr, the president’s son, has tested positive for coronavirus. He escaped the virus when people around him got infected, including his girlfriend Kimberly, but now has it, per multiple sources. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020

The spokesperson added that Trump Jr. has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following appropriate medical guidelines.

Many people close to Trump Jr., including President Trump and his girlfriend Kimberly previously tested positive for the virus.

This is a breaking news alert.

Check back for updates