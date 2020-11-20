Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest son, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.
A spokesman for Trump Jr. confirmed the news and said he has been quarantining at his cabin since the result.
The spokesperson added that Trump Jr. has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following appropriate medical guidelines.
Many people close to Trump Jr., including President Trump and his girlfriend Kimberly previously tested positive for the virus.
