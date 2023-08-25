(WTRF) Donald Trump was arrested and booked in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia after being charged with 13 felony accounts. On the former President’s booking sheet, Trump is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds.
Here are some athletes that have a similar build as the former President:
Maybin is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds, according to Baseball Reference.
The Hall of Fame quarterback is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference.
According to Pro Football Reference, the former Pitt Panther Larry Fitzgerald is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 218 pounds.
Current NBA star Eric Gordon is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds, according to Basketball Reference.
Current NFL player and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is listed as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 212 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference.
Former MLB player star Kirk Gibson’s playing stats are listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds.
Bradshaw, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, was listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds.