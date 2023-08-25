(WTRF) Donald Trump was arrested and booked in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia after being charged with 13 felony accounts. On the former President’s booking sheet, Trump is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds.

Here are some athletes that have a similar build as the former President:

Cameron Maybin

Maybin is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds, according to Baseball Reference.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

John Elway

The Hall of Fame quarterback is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference.

(Photo by Tim DeFrisco/Allsport/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald

According to Pro Football Reference, the former Pitt Panther Larry Fitzgerald is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 218 pounds.

(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Eric Gordon

Current NBA star Eric Gordon is listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds, according to Basketball Reference.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson

Current NFL player and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is listed as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 212 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kirk Gibson

Former MLB player star Kirk Gibson’s playing stats are listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds.

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw

Bradshaw, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, was listed as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds.