Don’t abbreviate 2020 when writing out the date

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New year, new date!
We’re only two days into 2020, but authorities have already issued a warning on why you shouldn’t be abbreviating the new year.
The warning: Don’t write the date 1/2/20.
Instead, write out 2020 in full, so it looks like this: 1/2/2020.
Authorities say the date is easily changeable and could ultimately be used against you.
“Example: If you just write 1/1/20, [a scammer] could easily change it to 1/1/2017 (for instance) and now your signature is on an incorrect document,” wrote auditor Dusty Rhodes.
A local police department also issued a similar warning on social media, saying the advice “should be considered when signing any legal or professional document.”
