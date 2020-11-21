‘Don’t Try This at Home’ Thanksgiving tips from firefighters

There are probably several reasons you should not have deep-fried frozen turkey for Thanksgiving.

But if there was any doubt, Chicago firefighters have added one more: it could be dangerous.

Video from the Chicago Fire Department shows how quickly a fire can spread “when attempting to fry a frozen turkey in boiling oil.”

“Please stay safe this holiday season and make sure your turkey is completely defrosted before frying,” they added. Or maybe just roast the bird.

