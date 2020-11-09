Dr. Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The doctor, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to the position, was also in attendance at the White House election night party last week.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, and his wife, Candy Carson, walk on stage at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Oakland County International Airport, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waterford Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Most recently, Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive as well. His last public appearance was the Wednesday after election night, when he was seen without a mask. He had also traveled with Trump in the days before Election Day.

Latest Stories: