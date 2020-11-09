Dr. Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
The doctor, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to the position, was also in attendance at the White House election night party last week.
Most recently, Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive as well. His last public appearance was the Wednesday after election night, when he was seen without a mask. He had also traveled with Trump in the days before Election Day.
Latest Stories:
- Referendum on Trump shatters turnout records
- Can you spot them all? 5 planets visible in the November sky
- ‘Nice final day’: ‘Jeopardy!’ producer describes Alex Trebek’s last day and final show taping
- Notre Dame mandates COVID testing after football celebration
- Trump terminates secretary of defense, names replacement