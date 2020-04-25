Dr. Fauci says US should double its COVID-19 testing over next several weeks

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The amount of COVID-19 testing in the United States should double over the next several weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Saturday.

Dr. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said the U.S. should increase testing by twice as much and said he thinks it will be possible during a COVID-19 update webcast by the National Academy of Sciences.

He noted that he was talking about diagnostic testing of the virus, not antibody testing.

The U.S. is conducting about 1.5 to 2 million tests per week, Fauci estimated.

“We probably should get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks and I think we will,” Dr. Fauci said.

