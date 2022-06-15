(KRON) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led much of the United States government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has come down with the virus, according to a statement from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he leads.

“He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice,” the statement reads. “He is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials. Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”

This is Fauci’s first bout with the disease.

Fauci, the chief medical advisor to Biden, has served as the director of the institute since 1984. A winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the 81-year-old immunologist first became famous for his contributions to HIV/AIDS research. Fauci frequently sparred with former President Donald Trump in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.