Dr. Fauci throws opening day first pitch before Yankees-National game

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Happy opening day!
Baseball is back and Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the first pitch ahead of the first game of the 2020 MLB season.
Dr. Fauci has been a key leader in the nation’s coronavirus response, but the infectious disease expert got to have a little fun Thursday night.
The Washington Nationals, the defending World Series Champions, host the New York Yankees Thursday with no crowd.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Francisco Giants tonight at 7 p.m.
