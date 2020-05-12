Live Now
Dr. Fauci to warn Senate that US would face ‘needless suffering’ if reopened too quickly

(KRON) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and essential figure in the government’s response to the coronavirus, will be in a hearing on Tuesday.

According to the New York Times, Fauci intends to warn Senate committee members that Americans would experience ‘needless suffering and death’ if the country opens up too quickly.

This will be his first appearance before any members of Congress since President Trump declared a national emergency in March.

This will also be a chance for him to address lawmakers and the public without President Trump by his side.

