(KRON) — For his 37th birthday on Tuesday Oct. 24, Grammy-winning rapper Drake is giving away chicken sandwiches from Dave’s Hot Chicken — a Los Angeles-based company in which Drake is an investor.

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced the free giveaway on its Instagram page of more than one million followers. The rapper shared the post on his Instagram story to his 144 million followers.

Here’s how to claim your free meal:

Guests need to download the Dave’s Hot Chicken app and show their mobile devices at the register. They’ll then receive a choice of a “spiced-to-order” slider or chicken tender with their spice level of choice.

There is no coupon or code required. The offer is good on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time. The promotion is only applicable for orders in the restaurants and not online or through third-party delivery services.

Dave’s Hot Chicken Locations in the Bay Area:

Oakland : 2228 Broadway

: 2228 Broadway San Jose : 1085 E Brokaw Road

: 1085 E Brokaw Road San Leandro : 1495 E. 14th Steet

: 1495 E. 14th Steet Santa Clara : 3948 Rivermark Plaza

: 3948 Rivermark Plaza Santa Rosa : 2240 Mendocino Avenue

: 2240 Mendocino Avenue Sunnyvale : 118 El Camino Real

: 118 El Camino Real Union City : 32200 Dyer Street

: 32200 Dyer Street El Cerrito : 5010 El Cerrito Plaza

: 5010 El Cerrito Plaza Novato : 140 Vintage Way

: 140 Vintage Way Dublin: 4550-A Tassajara Rd.

For more information on hours and locations, visit Dave’s Hot Chicken website.

Starting six years ago in East Hollywood, Dave’s Hot Chicken is a food chain that features Nashville-style hot chicken. It has since opened more than 700 franchise locations across the United States.

“After completing his It’s All a Blur tour and releasing his new album, For All the Dogs, Drake is once again celebrating his birthday with everyone at Dave’s Hot Chicken and our guests across the globe,” Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO Bill Phelps said in a statement. “He’s our most famous investor and the fact that he wants to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave’s Hot Chicken on him, that says it all.”