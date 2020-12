SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — If you love Canadian rapper Drake, you may want to add one more item to your Christmas list.

Drizzy partnered with Better World Fragrance House to give a sneak peak of luxury candles dropping this holiday season. And one of the candles actually smells like the rapper himself.

The line includes five unique signature scents: ‘Sweeter Tings,’ ‘Williamsburg Sleepover,’ ‘Good Thoughts,’ ‘Muskoka’ and the Drake-scented candle ‘Carby Musk.’