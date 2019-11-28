‘Drinksgiving’: Night before Thanksgiving among biggest party nights of year

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Another year, another faux-holiday to partake in.

The night before Thanksgiving – or Drinksgiving, as it’s been dubbed by Urban Dictionary – is described as “the day and night before actual Thanksgiving where you drink and have fun with your friends because you’ll have to endure family the whole next day.”

Restaurant software company Upserve has the stats to maintain that “Blackout Wednesday,” as it’s called in some circles, is rising in popularity across the country.

The group behind the report surveyed more than 10,000 restaurants and found residents of the Midwest and South enjoy the day’s festivities of Thanksgiving Eve. The report says 2018 saw 34 percent and 31 percent increases respectively in bar and restaurant sales compared to the previous Wednesday.

Last year’s Drinksgiving yielded net sales of $22,296,512.79. That’s compared to $17,250,508.69 from the Wednesday before.

AAA and Budweiser are teaming up to keep roads safe by offering “Tow to Go.” You can learn more about the program that gives free, confidential rides here.