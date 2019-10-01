Driver arrested in Oakland hit-and-run was trying to recruit prostitutes: police

OAKLAND (KRON) – Police said a person attempting to recruit women for prostitution was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect was driving in the area of International and 20th Avenue when a hit-and-run of a parked car occurred.

The driver fled the scene and was soon afterward taken into custody.

Authorities said the driver was attempting to recruit women along the International corridor for purposes of prostitution.

No other details were immediately available.

Latest News Headlines: