Drunk driver who killed motorcyclist sentenced to 2 days in jail

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A drunken driver who killed a 35-year-old motorcycle rider will serve two days in jail, five days of house arrest and a year of probation.

Alexandra Eslinger pleaded guilty in January to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, both misdemeanors, in the July 2017 death of Jesus Navarro-Gonzalez.

She was sentenced last week.

She was also ordered to complete drug and alcohol treatment.

The Wichita Eagle reports police said Eslinger turned into a parking lot and caused a crash that killed Navarro-Gonzalez.

Court records say Eslinger had a blood-alcohol level of .102, above the legal limit of .08 at the time of the crash.

The probation carries an underlying sentence of a year of jail time if she violates probation.

Court records indicate Eslinger had a previous DUI conviction.

