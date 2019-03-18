Drunk driver who killed motorcyclist sentenced to 2 days in jail
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A drunken driver who killed a 35-year-old motorcycle rider will serve two days in jail, five days of house arrest and a year of probation.
Alexandra Eslinger pleaded guilty in January to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, both misdemeanors, in the July 2017 death of Jesus Navarro-Gonzalez.
She was sentenced last week.
She was also ordered to complete drug and alcohol treatment.
The Wichita Eagle reports police said Eslinger turned into a parking lot and caused a crash that killed Navarro-Gonzalez.
Court records say Eslinger had a blood-alcohol level of .102, above the legal limit of .08 at the time of the crash.
The probation carries an underlying sentence of a year of jail time if she violates probation.
Court records indicate Eslinger had a previous DUI conviction.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
