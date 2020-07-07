Dunkin’ Donuts to permanently close 450 stores by end of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dunkin’ Donuts will permanently close 450 locations by the end of this year, USA Today reports.
All stores that will close are located in Speedway gas station convenience stores.
Dunkin’ reached an agreement to exit the Speedway-owned-and-operated locations along the East Coast this year, Michelle King, a Dunkin’ Brands spokeswoman, told USA Today.
King added that Dunkin’ plans to grow by expanding in other “non-traditional” locations such as airports and universities.
