Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said “I do” this girlfriend of more than a decade.

Johnson wed Lauren Hashian Sunday in Hawaii.

The actor posted a picture of the pair-post nuptials on Instagram the next day.

They were all smiles donning white wedding attire next to the ocean.

The couple began dating in 2007 and despite welcoming two daughters, Johnson said he wasn’t ready for marriage last year.

