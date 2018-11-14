National

E-cigarette company Juul halts sales of flavor pods at stores

E-cigarette company Juul halts sales of flavor pods at stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The nation's leading e-cigarette maker says it has halted store sales of its flavored products to deter use by kids.

The announcement Tuesday by San Franciso-based Juul Labs Inc. comes ahead of an expected government crackdown on underage sales of flavored e-cigs.

Juul said it has stopped filling store orders for its mango, fruit, creme and cucumber pods but not tobacco, menthol, and mint.

It will sell all flavors through its website and limit sales to those 21 and older.

The company also said it is eliminating Facebook and Instagram accounts and pledged other steps to make it clear that it doesn't want minors using Juul products.

E-cigarettes are generally considered a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, but health officials have warned the nicotine in them is harmful to developing brains.

"Our intent was never to have youth use JUUL," Kevin Burns wrote in the Tuesday statement. 

Burns said the company will be "eliminating our own social media accounts and continuing to monitor and remove inappropriate material from third-party accounts."

"More than 99 percent of all social media content related to JUUL Labs is generated through third-party users and accounts with no affiliation to our company," Burns wrote.

Juul will also continue enforcement against unauthorized sales in other online marketplaces.

