E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, CDC warns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach.

Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach, which is sold in stores across the United States, was sold in plastic clamshell containers with the ‘Best By’ date of October 23, 2021.

A total of 10 illnesses have been reported in seven states:

South Dakota: 1

Minnesota: 2

Iowa: 1

Missouri: 1

Michigan: 1

Indiana: 3

Ohio: 1

Out of the 10, only two people have been hospitalized.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The CDC released a list of things that you should do: