E. Jean Carroll says she was fired from Elle magazine following Trump rape accusation

NEW YORK (CNN) — Trump accuser E Jean Carroll is blaming the president for losing her job.

She tweeted Wednesday that she’s been fired from the ELLE magazine, where she’s been a columnist for 26 years.

Carroll said Trump ridiculed her reputation, laughed at her looks and dragged her name through the mud.

And she added that she’s blaming Trump for the firing, not ELLE.

Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me. I don't blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing "Ask E. Jean." I blame @realdonaldtrump.https://t.co/vYIVL6yDIp — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 18, 2020

Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of an upscale department store in the 1990’s.

The president said that he had never met Carroll.

But she responded to that by filing a defamation suit against him last November.

Her attorneys are asking Trump to provide his DNA sample — so it can be compared with the genetic material that Carroll claims is still on the dress she wore when the alleged assault happened.

Latest News Headlines: