Early NTSB report expected in fatal California boat fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Coast Guard has issued additional safety recommendations in the aftermath of a fatal boat fire off the Southern California coast that killed 34 people.

The recommendations include limiting the unsupervised charging of lithium-ion batteries and the use of power strips and extension cords.

Officials expect to release a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday.

Investigators are delving into the cause of the Sept. 2 fire and working to recover the Conception amid an ongoing criminal probe conducted by the FBI, Coast Guard and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

Divers have recovered the remains of all 34 victims – 21 women and 13 men ranging from 16 to 62 years old – who apparently died of smoke inhalation as they were trapped below a raging fire.

