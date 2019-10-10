El Paso shooter’s attorneys: There are 2 sides to every story

TEXAS (KRON) — Patrick Crusius plead not guilty on Thursday in the fatal shooting of 22 people at Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Moments later, his attorneys gave their input on the case.

One attorney said there are two sides to this “story”.

“People who were no where near this place, already made up their mind on what should happen,” he said. “But the fact is, what will happen in this case and what has happened — that comes down in court. There’s two sides two every story and there are two sides to this story. It will be (our) job to make sure the story of Patrick Crusius is told.”

After many pointed to the death penalty following the shooting, a second attorney said he and his team are doing what they can to save Crusius’ life.

“I believe that the El Paso community needs healing,” he said. “The El Paso community needs closure. And the quickest way to get closure and healing is not through seeking the death penalty. Mark and I will use every breath we have to try and Save Patrick’s life.”

Police said Crusius confessed to the Aug. 3 mass shooting and that he targeted Mexicans.