Elaine Chao first Trump Cabinet member to resign after Capitol riot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the first Trump Cabinet member to resign in the aftermath of a riot on Capitol Hill.

Chao’s resignation comes shortly after the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump on Thursday.

In a statement, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP Mitch McConnell, said the Capitol riot that came after Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in D.C. was the reason for her resignation.

“As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I cannot set aside.”

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

The U.S. House has already begun drafting new articles impeachment.

Chao’s successor will be Pete Buttigieg, who ran against President-elect Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries.

While Chao is the first Cabinet member to resign since Wednesday, four other White House officials have also left their posts.

On Thursday morning, Trump’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney resigned from his special envoy post to Northern Ireland.

The first lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, resigned Wednesday. She was also the former White House press secretary.

White House social secretary Rickie Niceta and deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews have also resigned.