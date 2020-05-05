Elon Musk and Grimes welcome new baby boy

Some happy news for singer Grimes.
The 32-year-old became a mother for the first time Monday.
Her boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, confirmed the news on Twitter.
Musk says “mom and baby all good.”
Musk, who has five sons from a previous marriage, announced his new son’s name is X Æ A-12 Musk.
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been linked with Musk for two years.
She joked that she thinks her kid will be a night owl, saying he “doesn’t move during the day, only at night.”
